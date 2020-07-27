City of Marquette: Tourist Park Campground employee tests positive for COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette announced Monday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is an employee at the Tourist Park Campground and last reported to work on July 22. The City of Marquette was notified of the positive test result late afternoon on July 26, at which time the city enacted COVID-19 response protocols.

City employees who feel ill or who display symptoms of COVID-19 are directed not to come to work.

To respect the employee’s privacy, no additional details will be provided at this time.

The Marquette County Health Department is actively involved in this case investigation and contact

tracing