Classes to help families care for mentally ill loved ones

MARQUETTE — Family members and friends of individuals with a mental illness may greatly benefit from a 12-week “Family to Family” education course to be offered by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness Alger/Marquette).

The 12-week series of classes is free and confidential. Classes will be held Tuesdays, September 17 through December 3, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 129 W. Baraga Avenue, Marquette, Michigan.

The course will cover a broad range of topics, including information about Schizophrenia, Mood Disorders (Bipolar Disorder and Major Depression), Panic Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and PTSD.

This will be the 15th time this class has been offered in our area and is presented by trained educators. To date, more than 250,000 family members in 48 states across the country have completed the course.

The course is designed specifically for parents, siblings, spouses, teenage and adult children, significant others and friends of people with a mental illness. This course also helps people understand that this is an illness and not something they can just “deal with it, shape up” as most times they just have no control over their actions.

Responses from previous family members who took the class are: “I feel the course has saved my family”, “I no longer blame myself for my child’s illness”, “This course has given me a broader understanding of the diagnosis and more comfort in speaking about this to others.”

With the tragedies of well-known public figures dealing with depression, we feel now more than ever the timing of this class is so important for families to learn more about the types of mental illnesses.

Please call to register for the classes by September 16; however, we will accept new class members until October 1st. For further information or to register, contact Louise Wilcox (906-235-0231), or Cindy Bertucci (906-360-7107).