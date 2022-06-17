SILVER CLIFF, Wis. (WFRV) – The town of Silver Cliff, which has a population of around 500 people, was rocked by severe storms on Wednesday night after a strong line of thunderstorms traveled throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Due to the damage caused, it’s officially being declared a disaster, and a state of emergency was issued for the area.

Many are without power, including all of the town buildings. However, that did not stop the residents from having a meeting at their town hall to discuss how they will proceed in their recovery efforts.

Bruce Weber, Silver Cliff Town Chairman, says, “Where do you start? that’s the biggest thing. There’s so much damage that you want to get fixed so quick when you know it’s a long process to get it done.”

While the town was devastated by the storms, there are no reports of injuries from the area.

Silver Cliff Town supervisor Dee Farley says, “It’s unbelievable. A lot of my friends lost sheds and had trees through roofs.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has approved a debris management plan so residents have designated areas to clean their properties.

Officials with the town are currently in the process of procuring equipment to clear trees out of roads and residents. Every town building has sustained some sort of damage from these storms.

Weber also believes it could take more than a year before everything is back to normal.

Silver Cliff is grateful for the volunteers who are aiding in the recovery effort.