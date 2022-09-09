MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shared details on Friday that a tentative agreement has been reached with United Steelworkers on a 47-month labor contract for legacy Mining and Pelletizing operations.

The new contract is set to take effect on October 1, 2022. It represents an agreement covering approximately 2,000 employees at locations in the Upper Peninsula and Northern Minnesota.

Following the ratification of a second and final portion of negotiations, the company has completed two tentative multi-year agreements affecting roughly 14,000 United Steelworkers represented employees.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO said: “Reaching a second labor agreement in less than two weeks reaffirms our great alliance with the USW. It also confirms one more time that we know very well our responsibilities as the supplier of choice to clients in critical sectors, such as military and automotive. We have now demonstrated twice why Cleveland-Cliffs gets things done and how we act: we negotiate respectfully, fairly and privately. A strong workforce is critical to our present and future competitiveness, and we look forward to continuing our shared success with our USW partners.”

Each agreement is now pending ratification by USW local union memberships.

No further details will be provided by the Company prior to ratification.