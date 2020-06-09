Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announces earlier than planned restart of Tilden mining operations

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced on Tuesday that it will be accelerating the restart of its Tilden mining operations in Michigan and resuming construction of its Hot-Briquetted Iron (HBI) plant in Toledo, Ohio.

The Tilden mine primarily supplies the Company’s own AK Steel facilities in Middletown, Ohio and Dearborn, Michigan. The mine was idled in mid-April, with a restart previously expected in July. The company now plans to restart Tilden later this month. The earlier restart of Tilden comes in response to a faster improvement in steel demand from AK Steel’s clients than initially anticipated, particularly in the automotive sector.

Cliffs’ Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves said, “The demand for our steel, iron ore, and metallics products has recovered dramatically over the past month, and in light of this, we are restarting Toledo and Tilden sooner than we originally expected. We suspended these operations in a way that allowed us to restart as easily and efficiently as possible, and that is what we will do. Our footprint is well situated to capitalize on the rapidly increasing demand from the automotive sector, which is occurring faster than our most aggressive expectations.”

The Company has also already restarted numerous other previously idled facilities across the footprint, including Precision Partners, AK Tube, Mansfield Works, and the Dearborn downstream facilities, including the PLTCM and the galvanizing line.