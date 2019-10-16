Click It or Ticket campaign starts Oct. 17

MICHIGAN (WJMN) — Another Click It or Ticket campaign starts Thursday and goes until Halloween.

Police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police will be stepping up seat belt enforcement.

“Wearing a seat belt is the simplest thing you can do to save lives and reduce injuries in a crash,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “When you’re out enjoying fall in Michigan it’s important to remember to buckle up – every trip, every time, every passenger.”

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. If you get caught not wearing a seat belt it could cost you $65.

Don’t forget that children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4’9” tall, and children under 4 years old must be in the back seat.

In Michigan, the seat belt usage rate stands at 94.4 percent. The national seat belt use rate in 2018 was 89.6 percent.