Click It or Ticket campaign starts Oct. 17

News
Posted: / Updated:
Seatbelts_-3472333156493799490

MICHIGAN (WJMN) — Another Click It or Ticket campaign starts Thursday and goes until Halloween.

Police departments, sheriff’s offices, and the Michigan State Police will be stepping up seat belt enforcement.

“Wearing a seat belt is the simplest thing you can do to save lives and reduce injuries in a crash,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “When you’re out enjoying fall in Michigan it’s important to remember to buckle up – every trip, every time, every passenger.”

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. If you get caught not wearing a seat belt it could cost you $65.

Don’t forget that children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4’9” tall, and children under 4 years old must be in the back seat.

In Michigan, the seat belt usage rate stands at 94.4 percent. The national seat belt use rate in 2018 was 89.6 percent.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/16/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/16/2019"

HS Volleyball: Wykons top Hematites in straight sets

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball: Wykons top Hematites in straight sets"

Stem cells regrow long bones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem cells regrow long bones"

U.P. soldier honored at Packers/Lions game

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. soldier honored at Packers/Lions game"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/15/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/15/2019"

Precious Metals 10-15-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-15-2019"