Closed, canceled, or postponed: Updates for the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Following Governor Whitmer’s decision to postpone classes at all K-12 schools starting on Monday, emails and notifications have been pouring in of other events and businesses making their own plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following is an updated list of changes we received on Friday. While we will continue to add to this, it is recommended to check with individual businesses or groups when making any plans.

MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) will cease in-person visiting of prisoners effective immediately for the safety of staff, prisoners and the public. This will also include outside volunteers and other tours and groups who routinely come into the prisons.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly, as we understand and recognize the importance of family contact with the prison population,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “Our primary concern has to be public safety and reducing the number of people who enter our facilities is a key factor in limiting the potential spread of this illness into our prisoner population.”

The department will monitor the situation to determine when visits will be restored.

During the period without visits, the department is working with its vendors that provide communication services to the prison population on enhanced services that may be able to be offered.

HOSPITAL VISITOR RESTRICTIONS

UP HEALTH SYSTEM – For the safety of our patients, their loved ones and our medical staff, UP Health System – Bell, Marquette and Portage are expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective immediately all routine visiting is being suspended until further notice.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to protect our patients and keep our communities safe. For up-to-date information, visit www.CDC.gov.

HELEN NEWBERRY JOY HOSPITAL – To protect our patients, families, and health care workers during the national outbreak of COVID-19, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital will be implementing the following visitor restrictions:

Golden Leaves Living Center:

Visiting hours are from 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Only 1 visitor per resident

Visitors will be screened prior to entry

No visitors under the age of 18



HNJH Med/Surg Unit:

Visiting hours are from 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Only 1 visitor per patient

Visitors will check-in at the Information Desk

No visitors under the age of 18



Infusion Room:

Check-in at the Information Desk

No visitors will be allowed

Patient’s family/friend will drop off the patient at the Infusion Room and wait in the lobby

NORTHERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY FACILITIES

As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Michigan University is suspending most non-university access to the NMU Sports Complex until March 30. The NMU Sports Complex includes the Superior Dome, Physical Education and Instructional Facility (PEIF) and Berry Events Center.

Effective immediately (Friday, March 13):

· Only NMU students, faculty and staff with proper identification and PEIF members will be allowed to use the facilities during this period.

· No day pass memberships will be sold.

· Entrance to the complex will be only select doors that will be monitored with ID check in.

· This action will be reevaluated on March 30 for possible extension or return to regularly scheduled hours and activities on April 3.

According to NMU President Fritz Erickson, this decision supports Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s guidelines for Michigan’s 15 public universities to reduce large group gatherings where possible and to increase frequency of cleaning high traffic public areas as a measure to stop of the coronavirus. The restricted access also enables Northern’s custodial staff to clean the complex to the levels recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the pandemic.

“Many universities have completely closed their recreation facilities because they are such challenging areas to keep clean, but after considerable discussion on the matter, we concluded we could safely keep the buildings available to our primary users if we decreased nearly all non-university activities. We may have to completely close the Complex at a point in the future, but for now it’s open for university use.”

NO LIBRARY BOOKS

The Peter White Public Library is suspending all operations to the public, starting Friday March 13, 2020 until such a time can be determined to safely reopen. In lieu of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s order to suspend K-12 public education for three weeks, the library will follow suit and reassess that time frame as more information becomes available.

All of the libraries online resources will remain available through this time period and books and other library materials can still be returned to the library, and all three of our library drop-box locations.

MACKINAC BRIDGE DRIVER PROGRAM

Effective Friday, March 13, the #MackinacBridge Authority will indefinitely suspend its driver assistance program as part of measures to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.