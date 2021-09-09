Coach’s Corner: Bark River – Harris’ Al Stenberg talks youth movement for Broncos

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – For this week’s Coach’s Corner, we head to Bronco Country to check in on the Bark River-Harris football team. The Broncos find themselves 2-0 and entering week three of the season with growing confidence.

The Broncos topped Gwinn in week one and followed that up with a win over West Iron County last week. Their offense is scoring 40.5 points per game while their defense has been stingy only giving up 12 total points.

What makes it even more impressive is the Broncos are counting on mostly juniors and sophomores. The Broncos have only six seniors on their roster after losing almost their entire production from last season to graduation. Despite the youth movement, head coach Al Stenberg says he’s happy with what he’s seen so far.

“This year we’ve had to implement things really slowly and re-explain things several times over and that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” said Stenberg. “You know, we didn’t do a lot of hitting, we didn’t do a lot of conditioning during practice, we just did a lot of explaining and walking through, correcting mistakes, and walking through again. Early on in practice, I mentioned things to the offensive line and I had to keep reminding myself that I have zero returning offensive lineman. The one kid that’s on our offensive line played end last year. So, you really just have to take things slow and learn as you go.” so far, we have shown a lot of growth, so I’m happy with where we’re at.

One of the returning seniors is Trevor Lippens. Lippens has played a big role in the Bronco’s hot start early on in the season.

“At the beginning of both games it was tough,” said Lippens. “We had to deal with a lot of stuff that we haven’t seen before in practices. But they’ve really worked through it and caught on quickly. We have a really good group of seniors that have taught them assignments and what to do and so far it’s been going good. We got Kalkaska coming up on Saturday and I think that will be a good one to go down there and whoop on some guys downstate.”

Bark Rivers and Kalkaska kick off this Saturday at 4pm eastern.

