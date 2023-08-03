An absorbent boom is lowered into Lake Michigan to manage a diesel fuel leak from the M/V Manitowoc on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A diesel fuel leak from a cargo vessel on Lake Michigan near Manistee has been plugged and cleanup is underway.

“They are focused on making sure as much of it is cleaned up as possible, making sure the public is safeguarded from it and getting that hole repaired enough so that they can bring it into port for full repairs,” Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy spokesman Hugh McDiarmid said.

The M/V Manitowoc started leaking fuel Wednesday about 1.5 miles offshore near Manistee’s Fifth Avenue Beach.

“(The Manitowoc) had a hole in one or more of its fuel tanks,” McDiarmid told News 8 Thursday. “The vessel has plugged the hole, has shifted fuel around in the fuel tanks immediately to stop the release. So the release has not been ongoing for some time.”

The tank that was damaged can hold 45,000 gallons, but nowhere near that much fuel was spilled, McDiarmid said, because much of it was pumped into another tank.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a red slick around 1.6 miles long by 200 yards wide was seen within a few hours of the initial report. Absorbent booms were put into the water to soak up the fuel.

“The Coast Guard is in the process of assessing the spill, both by air and by water,” McDiarmid said. “They’ve placed booms around some of the slicks and around the vessel itself while the hole is more adequately repaired.”

The M/V Manitowoc is seen from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter on Aug. 3, 2023. (Courtesy Coast Guard)

The M/V Manitowoc off the coast of Manistee on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard)

McDiarmid said EGLE has two main public health goals: Making sure people don’t drink contaminated water and making sure people don’t touch it.

“EGLE has mapped the water intakes for water supplies and there is no threat to the water supplies. The closest water intake, I believe, is 27 miles south of the release and the release is moving north,” he said. “The city of Manistee is on ground water, so they do not have a water intake in Lake Michigan. So we’re confident that drinking water is fully protected.”

The spill is also not expected to drift all the way to the beach, though McDiarmid said officials are keeping an eye on it and will take action if it does reach the shoreline. Still, the Coast Guard is asking the public, including boaters, to stay away from areas with diesel and not try to rescue injured wildlife. If you see diesel reaching the shoreline, you can call 231.723.6241.