SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich.(WJMN) – The U.S. Coast released information about an oil spill in the St. Mary’s River on Thursday.

The Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill that originated from Algoma Steel in Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario. The Coast Guard was notified of a 5,300-gallon gear oil spill into the St. Marys River at 10:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday.

Intitial estimates from the Coast Guard showed a sheen covering an area on the river from Algoma Steel to the north side of Sugar Island.

No injuries or deaths have been reported by Algoma Steel at this time. The Coast Guard requests that all traffic stay clear of the affected area.

The Coast Guard says an incident team has been formed to manage response efforts for the United States.

“We’re working in lock-step with our Canadian, American, and tribal partners to ensure the sanctity of our river,” said Captain Anthony Jones, Commander, Sector Sault Sainte Marie.

Coast Guard pollution responders are monitoring the situation and will coordinate the containment with

environmental clean-up organizations.

If you have any information or reports of oil sheens or oiled wildlife, you are asked to contact the Coast Guard Sectore Sault Sainte Marie at (906) 635-3233.

