Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Coast Guard starts ice-breaking work in western Great Lakes

News
Posted: / Updated:
Icebreaking operation

MICHIGAN (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it has launched ice-breaking operations in the western Great Lakes. Officials announced Wednesday they have started what they call “Operation Taconite” in Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, as well as northern Lake Huron, Georgian Bay, Green Bay, the Straits of Mackinac and St. Marys River.

The effort responds to expanding ice in commercial ports. Ice-breaking is done for several reasons, including search and rescue, flood control or to serve vessels or communities in need. Operation Taconite is one of two ice-breaking operations on the Great Lakes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/11/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/11/2019"

A Christmas Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Christmas Story"

Meister's Tree Farm ends season due to snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meister's Tree Farm ends season due to snow"

How to keep your pets warm during the winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to keep your pets warm during the winter"

Critical need for O and B negative blood types in Upper Peninsula

Thumbnail for the video titled "Critical need for O and B negative blood types in Upper Peninsula"

Meister's Tree Farm season ends due to heavy snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meister's Tree Farm season ends due to heavy snow"