MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The city of Marquette asked Anishinaabe artist Jason Quigno to make an installation at the entrance of the new pier downtown. Now that Quigno has submitted his plan, the city wants to know what you think.

The installation will be part of the Cultural Trail being developed by the city. It is intended to honor the city’s heritage and history through artworks along its seven miles of shoreline. The Marquette Public Art Commission (MPAC) hopes works in this project will highlight sustainability, community interconnectedness, or educate people who observe it.

MPAC invited Anishinaabe artist Jason Quigno to design and create an installation. His proposal is for a set of sculptures called “Seven Grandfather Teachings.”

The “Seven Grandfather Teachings” sculptures will be made of seven locally quarried stones surrounding a bench. The stones would symbolize seven teachings passed down in the Anishinabek community, thought to collectively be a tool for leading a good life. Those teachings are Love, Respect, Honesty, Bravery, Truth, Humility, and Wisdom.

Quigno was selected for this project due to his connection to the area and national success as an artist. Quigno told MPAC, “I spent my early childhood growing up on the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community reservation swimming in Lake Superior, picking blackberries, and playing in the woods. I always have a special place in my heart for the UP.”

To share your opinion on the proposal you can comment through an online form or attend the MPAC meeting scheduled for Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m., at the City Arts & Culture Center. You can see the entire proposal here.