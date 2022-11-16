DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – In an effort to provide holiday meals to a greater number of veterans, the Community Foundation of Delta County has announced their Veteran Food Basket Distribution program is being changed for the 2022 holiday season. This year, the foundation says the distribution will change from a food basket and instead provide a turkey and a ham to a greater overall number of Veterans.

The distribution will be held on Tuesday, November 22 at 1 p.m. at the Ruth Butler Building at the UP State Fairgrounds. Veterans will be able to receive one turkey and one ham until supplies run out.

“After communication with Mr. David Dziewior, CPO, US (Ret), Accredited Veterans Service Officer of the Delta County Veteran Service Office, the community foundation knew that they would need to make some changes to the Veterans Thanksgiving/Christmas Food Basket distribution,” said Cheryl Andzejewski, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for Delta County. “In trying to reach out and help as many needy Veterans in Delta County as possible, the Community Foundation for Delta County Board of Trustees agreed to change the distribution from food baskets to handing out only turkeys and hams to as many needy Delta County Veterans as possible.”

Veterans will need to show proof of Delta County residency and proof of Veteran Services at the event. The foundation says attendees will be checked in and delivered food from their vehicle.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to Delta County Veterans through the foundation can mail a donation written out to the Community Foundation for Delta County – Veterans Food at 2420 1st Avenue South, Escanaba, MI 49829.