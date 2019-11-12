Concert for Veterans at the Jacobetti

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Negaunee City Band played a concert at the Jacobetti Home for Veteran’s in Marquette.

Brandon Nelson, Conductor, Negaunee City Band said, “The Jacobetti Home for Veterans invited us to come out to play program to honor Veteran’s Day and it was our honor to accept that invitation and we played a patriotic program that the selections we had would fit with Veteran’s Day. I think it’s really important that we remember and we find different ways to honor the sacrifices they made for our freedom, so I think it’s absolutely important that we find ways to do this. As musicians, we have the concert we can play our patriotic selections and that seems to go over very well.”

Family and friends joined Veterans and Jacobetti residents while they enjoyed a patriotic set.

Richard Derby, Veteran, World War II said, “Excellent, all to a high degree of proficiency and they seemed to enjoy what they were doing and it was a labor of love.”

Here are some of the Sights & Sounds of the concert.