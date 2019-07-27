Congressman Bergman discusses Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall

Some lawmakers spent part of the morning washing the walls of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Congressman Jack Bergman stopped by Local 3 today and we took the opportunity to ask him about it.

Bergman served in Vietnam. He says the names of some of his friends are on the wall.



Bergman has washed the walls of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial before but privately.

He adds, “It is a very emotional thing for me. In fact, the last time I was at the wall was as recently as Tuesday night. I had attended a Marine Corps sunset parade that was over at the Lincoln Memorial. When I was done with that I walked from the Lincoln Memorial over to the wall, spent about 30 minutes there, prayed, and remembered.”