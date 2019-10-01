Connect Marquette to hold Professional Development Conference this Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– Connect Marquette will hold the eighth annual Connect Marquette Professional Development Conference on Friday, October 4.

It’s at the new Northern Center at Northern Michigan University. The conference is meant to bring professionals from all across the Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin together for professional development and relationship-building opportunities.

Rachel Barra from Connect Marquette spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the upcoming conference.

For more information, click here.