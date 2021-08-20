Connor Sports highlighted during Whitmer’s UP Jobs Tour

Amasa, Mich. (WJMN) – During Governor Whitmer’s three day tour of the Upper Peninsula promoting jobs and economic growth, one stop took her to Amasa in Iron County.

The Governor and representatives of the MEDC and local economic development and workforce officials met with Connor’s leadership and discussed Connor’s business and related opportunities and challenges.

Connor just completed what they are calling a “Gold Slam” in 2021. They provided the flooring for the NCAA men’s and women’s champions as well as the Milwaukee Bucks capturing the NBA championship and the USA men’s and women’s teams taking gold in Tokyo.

With plans next month to expand into creating dance floors, Connor Sports now has 50 positions they are looking to fill.

“We’re looking on the skilled side, but just as important to us are people with little experience within the area. We’re looking for people who are looking for careers. Aside from the good wages and signing bonuses we’re offering, we’re also offering the opportunity to learn and grow. So we’re offering a career path so you can grow as your experience grows within the organization,” said Jeff Kresja, VP of marketing and strategy for Connor Sports.

Kresja said they have changed their hiring strategy to help promote the area as well as the company.

“It’s an approach we haven’t considered before. You tend to stay really focused on your job and what you’re trying to accomplish in our organization. but it’s amazing what the community and upper peninsula can bring to people who really enjoy the activities that exist in the area,” said Kresja.

Learn more about the company and apply here.