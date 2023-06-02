DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Beginning on Monday, June 5 construction will begin on a new Regional Cancer Center at Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson. The project will add a 8,000 square foot structure and remodel the existing 2,000 square foot space.

Local contractor Gundlach Champion out of Iron Mountain has been hired as the contractor. Construction will not impact the clinic’s current cancer care.

The location of the new construction will be on the east end of Marshfield’s campus, which is near the Emergency Department entrance.

Marshfield cautions, there will be some apparent construction and dust, and ask that visitors be aware and mindful of any signage.

A release from Marshfield promotes the new Regional Cancer Center as a facility to provide increased access to care, state-of-the-art treatment technology, and other amenities for patients.

Inside the new construction and renovated space, some of the added features will be large private infusion suites with individual climate control, heated-massage infusion chairs, a patient nutrition area, a personal-care boutique, and confidential consultation rooms.



