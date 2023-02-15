MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Earlier this month, we shared details that the Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) launched a new program called Construction Connect UP (CCUP). The idea behind it is to give high school seniors an, “earn while you learn” opportunity to test drive different trades. We had the opportunity to speak with Upper Peninsula Construction Council Executive Director, Michael Smith about the program and what it means for the region.

The U.P. Construction Council is a non-profit focused on construction labor management.

“Making sure our trades are union trades and our union contractors are meeting more than just the typical times they would meet like contract negotiations or if there were a grievance. We meet every other month to talk about issues facing the construction industry. We work to resolve any issues, overcome any barriers to make sure we’re providing the best product to our end users as we can,” said smith.

Smith says the biggest challenge they face is the number of skilled individuals they can place on construction projects. They do draw talent from downstate and neighboring states. One of the ways they are working to address the local shortage is by doing outreach and raising awareness to high school students, those coming back from a tour in the military or someone who completed an associate or bachelor’s degree and don’t enjoy what they went to school for. The end goal is to keep talent in the Upper Peninsula.

The idea is one Smith borrowed from another state, and when he relocated to the U.P. in 2021, wanted to start something similar.

“The concept of this program is for high school seniors that are enrolled in a certified CTE program, who would be able work a couple hours of the day with one of our contractors or journey-persons. They are able to experience what that craft is like and figure out if that’s something they would want to do as a career opportunity,” said smith.

Smith says the UPCC is focused on providing students with the awareness of the opportunities that exist, which can include college.

“Upon completion, you can have anywhere from a year to a year and a half. So up to 45 college credit hours that you can apply towards the 60 hours needed for your associate degree. And if you want to go on, we’ll help you get there. If you want to really buckle down and become the next big contractor, we’ll help you get there.” Smith continued, “Those who complete the Construction Connect UP program will, upon completion, receive a certificate endorsed by the department of labor, where they would be qualified for a direct interview or evaluation for an apprenticeship program. So, they wouldn’t enter the traditional way of going through the entire application process, they would actually go right to the interview.”

4 students are currently in the pilot program. Three in the Escanaba area and one in the Kingsford/Iron Mountain area. On May 12, the hope is that they will have multiple offers to enter an apprenticeship and begin the process immediately after high school. Students are earning $13/hr a couple of hours a day.