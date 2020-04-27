Construction resumes on final phase of Marquette Township roundabout project

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich (WJMN) – Construction on the two roundabouts in Marquette Township along US-41/M-28 resumed on Monday after taking a break for the winter months.

The Michigan Department of Transportation began the $10.9 million project last spring to replace two singalized intersections at Brickyard Road and at County Road 492 with roundabouts, including construction of additional Michigan lefts and a multi-use trail and tunnel. The roundabouts were implemented with the purpose to be safer.

“We haven’t had any fatal or serious injury accidents at the roundabouts that I’m aware of,” said Dan Weingarten, Communications Representative, MDOT. “People are still getting use to them so we have had some fender benders and some other incidents. So they don’t necessarily get rid of all crashes but what they do is hopefully reduce the severity of the crashes.”

Work on this project was paused in November and now crews are back to finish the project.

“This is the final phase now,” said Weingarten. “There’s a little bit of concrete work at the approaches of the roundabouts that need to be done. The bulk of the work is going to be constructing the grassy medians that will divide the two side of the highway. Then do some grass planting and vegetation planting at the roundabouts.

Weingarten says there will also be resurfacing work done for the trail and tunnel.

As you plan your travels for next couple of months, lane closures are expected.

“There will be one lane open in each direction, eastbound and westbound for the duration of the project,” said Weingarten. “It’s not going to be as significant of an impact as it was last year.”

As we continue to be in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, crews working on this are considered essential workers. With less people on the road because of this, Weingarten says this a perfect chance to resume work, but her asks motorists to be careful.

“That’s not an excuse to use your phone more while you’re driving or drive faster just because there are fewer cars on the road,” said Weingarten. “We’ve seen an uptick in speeds as the number of drivers on the road has decreased.”

Weingarten says the best way to keep up to date on the project is by going to the MI Drive webpage which provides information on things like road conditions and lane closures.

The project is expected to be completed by June 19th. For more information, click here.