Construction to re-build Carp River Beehive Kiln approved

MARQUETTE — The historic Carp River Beehive Kiln got the green light tonight.

The Marquette Planning Commission met today and decided to approve the construction.

However, there are a couple of provisions that come with the project.

First, bushes must be placed on a street near the site with the hope that it will prevent people from parking there.

Also, the Traffic and Advisory Commission must approve a parking plan.

Carol Fulsher, an Administrator with the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority says, “We’re ecstatic because we’ve been working on this project for years now since the kiln collapsed. We really want to give it as a gift to the citizens of Marquette that we are restoring a piece of our history. Charcoal was made in the kiln to feed a blast furnace, which sat on that site from 1874 to 2012. We think it’s an important part of the history of the Marquette community. There are many furnaces that made pig iron, and we just want to tell people what it was and how it worked.”

The Kiln will be moved across the street along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail just north of the Carp River Bridge.