NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Construction is under way in Negaunee Township on a state of the art, regional communications center for state police and the agencies they support.



Any time troopers, K-9’s, air or water support are dispatched in the U.P. those calls come out from the Negaunee post. MSP dispatchers along with the Marquette County Emergency Dispatch will have a space inside. The new technology will help them provide better communication to troopers and improve service to the community.

“Being able to have the new technology alleviates stress on the dispatchers because everything is at their fingertips. They won’t be struggling with flip charts. Everything will be a mouse click away to provide life saving services from a medical standpoint or with fire departments,” said Captain Troy Allen with Michigan State Police.

The new building will be close to six thousand square feet. The builders say they have a goal of putting the walls up by November with a move in date of January.