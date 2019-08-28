Construction update on Marquette County roundabouts

MARQUETTE — In mid-September, there will be a traffic configuration change for the US-41 road construction project in Marquette Township.

Traffic will be shifted north so they can work on the other half of the roundabouts.

It’s currently shifting drivers to the south.

The new roundabouts will be at Brickyard Road near Lowe’s and Best Buy as well as County Road 492 near Walmart and Target.

Dan Weingarten, Communications Representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation says, ” The project that we’re doing this summer is going to take two intersections that had traffic signals and replace those with roundabout which should increase safety at those intersections as well as promote smoother traffic through the area.”

The $10.9 million dollar road project is expected to be done by November of this year.