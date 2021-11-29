Consumers Energy gives out $750,000 in Gift Cards to over 60 Michigan communities

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy is ringing in the holiday season by aiding shoppers and Michigan’s local businesses, by giving $750 thousand in matching gift cards in 63 communities through its “Our Town” effort.

Consumers Energy is providing $5,000 to $40,000 in each community.

The company is providing holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations. This doubles the amount they can spend at downtown businesses.

“Consumers Energy is excited to again support Michigan’s small businesses and communities we serve this holiday season. ‘Our Town’ made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program’s dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.” Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience

When shoppers buy gift cards directly from local chambers and downtown organizations, they can earn the matching dollars.

People are advised to contact their local Chamber of Commerce or downtown association to buy gift cards.