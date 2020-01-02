Contrast Coffee in Marquette to donate profits to Women’s Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Contrast Coffee is helping to raise money for the Women’s Center in Marquette.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3rd, Contrast Coffee will donate all profits made on their Blackberry Cobbler Latte to the Women’s Center.

This is the third event in their 906 Day series.

Owner Chris Cheney said this is a great chance to give back to the community.

“Contrast is so much more than a coffee shop and really we started not just because we love coffee but because we want to make an impact,” said Cheney. “We really feel that coffee is community so people come to a coffee shop to meet up with friends, family, business and all sorts of different things. As a coffee company we really feel a responsibility to the community and giving back is apart of that.”

A table will be set up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a representative from the Women’s Center for further information on the facility and their resources. Donations are also accepted during this time or can be dropped at the center anytime.

“We have grants that pay for employee salaries, but the grants do not pay for any of our living expenses is what we would call them. So when the community can help pitch in with donations or donations of things we go through frequently it greatly helps us,” said Alisha Young, program director of the Women’s Center.

Some items that the Women’s Center/Harbor House need:

Toilet Paper Paper Towels Dishwasher soap

13 gal trash bags Marquette City trash bags

Diapers

Misc. cleaning supplies Quart/gallon freezer/storage bags

Fabric softener sheets Laundry soap Disinfectant wipes/spray

Hygiene supplies (soap, shampoo, deodorant)

Canned goods and outreach client’s pantry

Marquette’s Women’s Center offers “counseling, support groups, and supportive advocacy services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence dating violence, human trafficking, and stalking.” They also offer Harbor House, an emergency shelter that accepts women, men, and children survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

For more information, you can visit their website https://wcmqt.org/.