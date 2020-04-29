Contrast Coffee locations re-open for takeout only

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Contrast Coffee has officially reopened for business Wednesday after deciding to temporarily close due to Gov. Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

All four locations (Marquette, Iron River, Ironwood, Iron Mountain) are available for takeout only.

“We feel like we have a lot better information to make [our shops] a safe environment for everybody, so that’s one of the main reasons we opened back up. We wanted to be comfortable with the process and procedures that we needed to have in place,” said Adam Holroyd, owner of Contrast Coffee and head roaster.

After the shops’ doors closed over a month ago, Holroyd said their first day back has been busy and the reaction from customers has been exciting.

“We got into coffee for the reason of community and making an impact in people’s lives and being closed was heart wrenching. Today feels really, really nice to be back open and making that impact that we really desire to have,” said Holroyd.

Changes are being implemented with the help of CDC and health department guidelines:

No Cash (Credit Card Payment or App Orders only)

Social distancing markers on floor

Transparent screen between barista and guest over register

Employees will be wearing masks

While hand washing has always been a priority at Contrast, extra emphasis on hand cleanliness and washing is being stressed

All lids/straws will be kept behind the counter so they are not touched by other guests accidently

Continual cleaning/sanitization of the shop

Orders can also be placed online or in the Coffee Contrast app to minimize contact.