Cooking with Alex: Asian Style Quick Pickles

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It may be winter, but people can still shop for local products to include in their recipes.

Alex Palzewicz with Taste the Local Difference gave an example of that by cooking Asian Style Quick Pickles with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme.

The following is Alex’s recipe:

1 Cup Rice Vinegar

1 Cup Water (for a stronger pickle, use less water) 

1/4 Cup Honey (more if a sweeter pickle is desired) 

1 (heaping) Tablespoon Salt 


Local Veggies to pickle:

Beets

Carrots

Watermelon Radish

Red Onion

Cabbage

Shallot

Garlic

Add Thai Chili or Jalapeño thinly sliced for some heat! 

Try this with other veggies as well like: 

Cauliflower

Cucumbers

Broccoli 

Daikon Radish 

Pole Beans

Snap Peas


Tools Needed:

Pot & heating source

Mason jars or other vessel for pickles.

 Cutting board

Knife & Peeler

Mandolin (optional, but will make the task even easier) Bowls for prepped veggies

Process:  – Prep the veggies ahead of time. Thinly slice things like carrots, beets, red onion and radish. The thicker the cut on things, the more of the crunch.  – Add the vinegar, water, honey and salt to a pot and bring to a boil.  – While waiting for the liquid to come to a boil, build your jars of veggies so you can pour the hot liquid over them once it’s boiling.  – Once up to a boil, pour the hot liquid into the jars of veggies. Add tops and let cool on the counter until room temperature. Keeps well in the refrigerator for 4+ weeks.

For more information on Taste the Local Difference, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/27/2020"

Chain of Love Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chain of Love Fundraiser"

Early voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting"

Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part Three

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part Three"

Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part Two"

Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooking with Alex: Quick Pickling Part One"