Cooking with Alex: Asian Style Quick Pickles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It may be winter, but people can still shop for local products to include in their recipes.

Alex Palzewicz with Taste the Local Difference gave an example of that by cooking Asian Style Quick Pickles with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme.

The following is Alex’s recipe:

1 Cup Rice Vinegar

1 Cup Water (for a stronger pickle, use less water)

1/4 Cup Honey (more if a sweeter pickle is desired)

1 (heaping) Tablespoon Salt



Local Veggies to pickle:

Beets

Carrots

Watermelon Radish

Red Onion

Cabbage

Shallot

Garlic

Add Thai Chili or Jalapeño thinly sliced for some heat!



Try this with other veggies as well like:

Cauliflower

Cucumbers

Broccoli

Daikon Radish

Pole Beans

Snap Peas



Tools Needed:

Pot & heating source

Mason jars or other vessel for pickles.

Cutting board

Knife & Peeler

Mandolin (optional, but will make the task even easier) Bowls for prepped veggies

Process: – Prep the veggies ahead of time. Thinly slice things like carrots, beets, red onion and radish. The thicker the cut on things, the more of the crunch. – Add the vinegar, water, honey and salt to a pot and bring to a boil. – While waiting for the liquid to come to a boil, build your jars of veggies so you can pour the hot liquid over them once it’s boiling. – Once up to a boil, pour the hot liquid into the jars of veggies. Add tops and let cool on the counter until room temperature. Keeps well in the refrigerator for 4+ weeks.

For more information on Taste the Local Difference, click here.

