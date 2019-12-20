Cooking with Alex: Local Meatball Bites

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The holidays are hear and Taste the Local Difference Holiday Gift Guide is out.

The guide shows how you can incorporate local into our holiday meals and gifts.

Alex Palzewicz spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about that and also demonstrated how to cook Local Meatball Bites.

Local Meatball Bites

1# Chorizo

1# Ground PorkSalt & Pepper

2 tsp. Local Garlic Powder

2 tsp. Paprika

2 tsp. Cumin

2 tbsp. Dehydrated Local Mushrooms

1 Local EggPork Lard for frying.



Also if the mixture is too wet, add local flour or chickpea flour for if it’s too wet.



Dipping Sauce

1/2 Cup Mayo

1 tsp. Hot Chili Pepper

2 tbsp. Maple SyrupSqueeze of Lime

Directions

Thaw ground meats. Although Pork and Chorizo are suggested – this could still work with any local ground meats. Alex recommends at least half is pork for the fattiness it offers.

In the bowl with the ground meats add the dehydrated mushrooms, spices and egg. Mix together until the all ingredients are incorporated. If the mix feels too wet, use local flour or chickpea flour to help bind the mixture.

Heat your cast iron pan to medium and add pork lard for frying. Place the meatballs in the pan with at least 1/2 inch or so of spacing so they can cook evenly. Let them cook for about 5-7 minutes then flip and cook for another additional 4-6 minutes. It’s okay to slightly flatten the meatball in the cooking process, but remember that if you make them too flat they will become dry.

In a separate bowl mix the mayo (or yogurt), maple syrup, spice and a squeeze of lime.



Remove the meatballs from the pan and plate on a bed of freshly sliced veggies. Serve with dipping sauce and enjoy!



If they don’t all get eaten up the first night, they make great taco/nacho prep for tomorrow!



