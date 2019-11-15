Cooking with Alex: Making carrot and kohlrabi salad and discussing upcoming U.P. Food Summits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Food Exchange has two U.P. Food Summits coming up.

One of them will be on Friday, November 22 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Masonic Building in Marquette. Another one is scheduled in Brimley from 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Bay Mills Community College.

Alex Palzewicz with U.P. Food Exchange spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the events and also showed her how to make a carrot and kohlrabi salad with ginger sesame dressing.

Here is the recipe:

Prep
1 Bunch of Carrots (Seeds & Spores)- peel and slice thin 2-3 Kohlrabi – peeled & slice thin
1 Delicate Squash (Seeds & Spores) – half & scrap out seeds, cut into 1/2’’ thick slices, coat with olive oil, salt & pepper and roast for 45 minutes at 375 degrees
Microgreens – Living Vitamins in Western UP – Try Fresh Wind Farms at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Locally
Dressing
1 Small Ginger Root – mince
2 Cloves of Garlic (Mighty Soil Farm) – mince3 Limes – juice
1 Thai Chili (optional) – mince
1/4 cup Rice Vinegar
1/2 cup Soy Sauce
1/4 cup Sesame Oil 
1/4 cup Maple Syrup – Marquette Maple Company 
Mix all ingredients together in jar or bottle.

Cilantro & Sesame Seeds w/ Crispy Shallots for Garnish

To prep ahead of time, keep dressing separate. 
Good 2-3 days in fridge once dressed. 

Feeds 4-6 people as a side or salad. 

For more information about the U.P. Food Summit in Marquette, click here.

For more information on the U.P. Food Summit in Brimley, click here.

For more information on the U.P. Food Exchange, click here.

