Cooking with Alex: Potato Salad

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alex Palzewicz from Taste the Local Difference stopped by Local 3 to show us two different potato salad recipes.

The potato, once disregarded by most farmers and cooks in the 17th century, is now a staple in multiple cultures, and of course a beloved agricultural crop of the Upper Peninsula – meaning you may be able to sustain your local food fix this time of year, affordably at that, by trying out these untraditional potato salad recipes using local potato’s still available in select locations around the U.P. Alex says it’s okay to ask your grocer if they have local, or at least Michigan grown potatoes available.

How to Boil Potatoes Basics:

1. Scrub them! Be sure to wash your potatoes and give them a scrub before cutting for boiling.

2. Cut them accordingly. The size is up to you, remember larger pieces will take longer to cook – the biggest thing is once you commit to a size, do your best to keep it consistent.

3. Salt the water. Do it. Also be sure you have plenty of water in the pot. There should be at least a 3-4 inches of water above the level of the potatoes.

4. Don’t boil them into mush. Let them boil for 10 minutes, then check them every 3-5 minutes. I just use a fork to see how soft they are. And remember they will keep cooking, so I try to drain them before they get to the consistency I’m looking for. I also run cold water over them as soon as I drain them.

5. Do it ahead. I always boil potatoes as I’m getting myself ready to turn in for the night. Just make sure you allow enough time for them to cool before you wrap them and put them in the fridge. Then the next morning I can whip together the rest of the ingredient while drinking coffee.

Curry Potato Salad – Serves 6 to 8 Guests

2 – 2.5 pounds Russet, Yukon Gold or Red Potatoes (it can be any potatoes, but these work best for me). Boiled ahead of time per above directions.

6 Eggs – Boiled, peeled, and roughly diced.

1/2 Cup Chopped Green Onion

Dressing

1/2 Cup Mayo (Vegan or Regular)

1 Tablespoon Ginger – minced Juice of 1 Lime

1 Tablespoon Curry Powder

1 Teaspoon Cumin PowderSalt + Pepper to Taste

Cilantro & Pickles for Garnish

1 Tablespoon Maple Syrup

Directions

1. Mix Mayo, Ginger, Lime Juice, Curry & Cumin Powder + Salt & Pepper in a bowl with a whisk of fork.

2. In a separate bowl mix potatoes, eggs, green onion then add dressing and mix until incorporated. If serving later, I like to reserve a little bit of the dressing to add right before serving, since the potatoes often absorb the dressing as it sits.

3. Plate and garnish as desired.



Balsamic Potato + Tomato Salad – Serves 6 – 8 Guests

2- 2.5 pounds Russet, Yukon Gold or Red Potatoes (it can be any potatoes, but these work best for me).

6 Eggs – Boiled, peeled, and quartered the long way

Dressing

1/4 Cup Balsamic Vinegar

1/4 Cup Olive Oil

1 Teaspoon Oregano

1 Teaspoon Sage

1 Teaspoon Minced Garlic



1 Pint Cherry Tomatoes

1/2 Cup Parmesan

2 Cups Spinach

1 Tablespoon Maple Syrup



Directions

1. Mix dressing in a jar.

2. Place spinach in a bowl, dress and add to platter. Then add potatoes to the same bowl, dress and place over the spinach.

3. Place cherry tomatoes & eggs around the greens and garnish with the parmesan.

Alex also mentioned the Ag for Tomorrow Conference coming up in Escanaba on March 11. For more details on that, click here. Details can also be found through the U.P. Food Exchange, to visit their website, click here.