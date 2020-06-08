Cooking with Alex: Salad in a jar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alex Palzewicz with Taste the Local Difference stopped by for a ‘virtual’ visit to show viewers another tasty recipe, using local products.

The following is Alex’s Salad in a jar recipe:

Layer in Jar in this order:

2 Tablespoons – dressing

Alex’s Dressing Hack:

1 Part Vinegar

1 Part Olive Oil Drizzle of Honey or Maple Syrup to taste Salt & Pepper to taste

Veggies – Radishes, Peas, Cucumber, Cabbage Greens – Arugula, Spinach, Spring Mix, Microgreens

Additions – Cheese, Seeds, Hard Boiled Egg

Bring a bowl & fork for eating. Right before eating, shake jar vigorously to mix ingredients. Empty into your bowl and you are set for a healthy meal and an outdoor adventure

Alex also brought up other key points about local products in the U.P.:

-The Downtown Marquette Farmer’s Market is now online: https://marquettefarmersmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/ order between Sundays at noon and Wednesday evenings to pick up your Saturday order.

Find out other Upper Peninsula farmers market days and times in the new Taste the Local Difference Local Food Guide. The 2020 Local Food Guide is all over the Upper Peninsula! https://www.localdifference.org/getyourguide

-Join Taste the Local Difference, live on Facebook on June 14th, 1:00pm – 5:00pm: https://www.facebook.com/events/236922850742452/