Cooking with Alex: Stuff on Toast

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This month’s Cooking with Alex segment is from Alex Palzewicz’s very own kitchen.

Local 3 caught up with Alex from Taste the Local Difference through a video chat as she told us how she’s adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic and showed us creative ways to enhance the way you eat toast by what you put on them.

The three different toasts feature:

– Michigan black beans, cheddar, Cloverland Farm egg, hot sauce, cilantro-

-basil pesto, mozzarella, Seeds & Spores spinach & balsamic drizzle

– beet hummus made with Mighty Soil Farm beets, Seeds & Spores beet slices, farm quick pickles, arugula & UPRooted Farm egg

Alex mentioned that there has never been a better time to invest in a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) Share. There are also many farms doing home delivery or central location pick-up sites. You can find what farms are offering one or both of those services by visiting https://www.localdifference.org/find-food-farms/.

Alex is also doing a Virtual Cooking Class with Alger County 4H. It’s a hosting a state-wide cooking and physical education class – virtually. The class is for students ages 10-19 and they can join a Zoom class, with the first 30 minutes focusing on two, affordable and easy recipes paired with local food education, followed by some fun activities to get everyone moving. Learn more & register here.