Copper Country Intermediate School District Opens its Greenhouse

COOPER COUNTRY, Mich (WJMN) – Copper Country Intermediate School District (C.C.I.S.D.) is unveiling its greenhouse along with plants for sale on May 22.

3 years ago the Copper Country Mental Health donated their 24’ x 24’ commercial greenhouse structure to the school district. The school district began Michigan Common Core Science lessons with students utilizing the greenhouse.

The students learned about growing plants and now get a chance to gain skills in selling plants.

The open house will have refreshments, music, and plants for sale.

Last year was when the open house was originally meant to happen, but due to COVID-19, it was rescheduled for today.

