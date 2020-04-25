Copper Country Strong: Uniting five counties during COVID-19

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A group that formed as way to meet the needs of Houghton County during the 2018 floods is seeing new purpose to serve a larger group during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael H. Babcock, the Director of Joint Information System for the 5 County area. talked with local 3 News about the origins of the group. Babcock says the number of volunteers who came out to get the community back in order after the Father’s Day floods was just incredible.

“One of the things that happened at that time, was a group of us involved in the communications side of things wanted to help out and try to organize, saw there was a need for a centralized place for communication, said Babcock.”

Babcock says the group worked with the Houghton County Emergency Operations Center to develop the, “Copper Country Strong” brand. He believes the effort helped deliver vital information to the community in a place they could count on it on a regular basis. When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, and Houghton and Keweenaw Counties put in place their emergency status, Babcock said it was the perfect tool to help keep the community informed again. This time with an expanded reach.

“We revamped the plan a little bit, trying to find the best way to make it happen for this emergency. Because every emergency is different. In this instance we’re working with a five county area instead of just Houghton County like it was before,” said Babcock.

Copper Country Strong sends out a daily briefing with updates from all five counties, including health departments from Houghton, Baraga, Keweenaw, Ontonagon, and Gogebic counties.

The site launched about three weeks ago. Already they have heard from the state of Michigan with interest in their model to adapt it for other regions of the state.

“One of the things I think is most impressive about the website is the local resources page. There was a local healthcare provider as well as a professor at Michigan Tech that came together and realized there was a need for people to have a place to go and find all the resources that are available. Sometimes it’s not that easy to find food or medical attention or you have mental health needs that need to be satisfied. Doing Google searches doesn’t always end in perfect results,” said Babcock.

So Copper Country Strong contacted all available resources in the five county area and developed those into one long list.

Babcock said if some people don’t want to or don’t have access to the internet, that dialing 2-1-1 on your phone is a great option. The service is provided by Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress. (UPCAP)

“A lot of things people go through, they are emergencies for them, but they aren’t 9-1-1 type emergencies. When you call 2-1-1, they’ll give you all the information you need. That is something you can do as a great first step. Those lines are manned. You’ll actually talk to a person who can help you.”

Babcock said one of the other big resources on the page is the donation and volunteer section. It’s a place where people looking to give their time or provide resources can be directly connected with businesses and organizations to fill those needs.

“Right now we have way more volunteers than we have volunteer needs, but that is always something that could change.” Babcock then added, “If we do see a surge in our communities, there will be volunteering needs above and beyond what we have right now.”

COPPER COUNTRY STRONG