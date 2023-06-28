HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Copper Shores Community Health Foundation has announced the recipients of four Community Recreation and Facilities grants in the Keweenaw.

The grants are designed to address Copper Shores’ long-term sustainability goal of benefitting healthy lifestyles by supporting local activities and that promote healthy lifestyles for residents of the Copper Country.

The recipients of the grants are listed below, along with a description of their intended use of the funding, provided by Copper Shores:

Covington Township Tow Rope Replacement – $4,000.00

The Covington Township Ski/Sled Hill is replacing the tow rope that helps move people on the hill. The hill has been used by recreationists for years, allowing community members to be more active in the winter while enjoying the outdoors. The new tow rope will allow residents of Covington Township and the surrounding area to use the hill for years to come.

Swedetown Chalet ADA Improvements – $6,500.00

The Swedetown Chalet serves as a hub for a variety of recreational activities, family get togethers and weekend hangouts year round, but does not meet all Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines. Calumet Township is using the funding to expand the chalet including meeting ADA compliance requirements by improving the facilities to be more accessible.

Sled Hockey Program by CCISD ELK – $18,992.42

Copper Country Intermediate School District’s Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw (ELK) will use the funds to purchase sled hockey equipment and further establish a sled hockey team in the Copper Country. By transitioning from borrowed to owned equipment, more people of varying physical ability will be able to participate in the sport regularly, and others will have the opportunity to learn about adaptive sports.

Improvements to Gabriel Chopp Park in Ahmeek – $20,000.00

Gabriel Chopp Park has been in use as a multipurpose space for decades, but many of its facilities are in need of repairs. The funding from the grant allows the Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department to install paved pathways, a new pavilion, grills and more while also improving accessibility and touristic appeal.

The grants were applied for in response to a Request For Proposals originally announced in January 2023. You can learn more about grant opportunities through the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation here.