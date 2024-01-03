CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — Organizers with the CopperDog 150 sled dog race are asking for community input to choose the winner of their student art contest. Voting closes Fridsay Jan. 5 at noon.

This year, students in Houghton and Keweenaw Counties aged from 13-19 years old submitted 73 unique design suggestions for the upcoming race. The race’s board narrowed down the options to five submissions and are now shifting the choice to you.

The community has until noon on Friday to vote on their pick for the official race poster.

The race is set to begin on March 1st. To learn more about the event or how to volunteer, visit their website.