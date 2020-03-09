Coronavirus advisory sent to parents in Western Upper Peninsula

BESSEMER, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police released information on Monday that the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department sent an advisory to parents about the coronavirus.

According to the advisory, there are no current cases of coronavirus in the U.P. Health experts say they believe the virus will eventually spread to the area and that the health department is preparing for if or when it happens.

Parents are advised to keep their kids home if they are sick and make sure they always cover their cough and sneezes. It’s also important to wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

If anyone has any questions please contact the Health Department at 906-667-0200.