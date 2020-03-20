Coronavirus Coverage: California under lock down; COVID-19 patient sends strong message

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – There have been approximately over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. over the last 24 hours.

40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt virus https://t.co/7HsfucGFnJ pic.twitter.com/hKA2E0FQm3 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 20, 2020

The nation’s most populous state, California, is ordering its nearly 40 million residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order marks the first statewide mandatory restrictions in the United States. Washington reporter Alexandra Limon joins the conversation.

Other stories in today’s show:

BEACHES CLOSED: Thursday was the last day to enjoy Alabama beaches. By order of Governor Kay Ivey both public and private beaches will be closed at least through April 5th and probably longer. WKRG’s Debbie Williams reports.

STATEWIDE MANDATES: In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott issued statewide mandates Thursday, taking sweeping action against the spread of COVID-19. KXAN’s Maggie Glynn reports.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference as he announced the signing of a state disaster declaration to maximize resources for the state to tackle novel coronavirus cases on March 13, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

STRONG MESSAGE: A Nashville man who tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday wants his story to serve as a warning for people who question the seriousness of the virus. WKRN’s Josh Breslow reports.

