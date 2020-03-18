Coronavirus Coverage: Cancellations across the country, Red Cross concerns, and the road to a vaccine

Closings
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Newsfeed Now will focus on the latest information and utilize newsrooms across the country.

Today, President Donald Trump said there’s an agreement in place between the United States and Canada to close the border to “non-essential traffic,” he tweeted Wednesday.

President Trump said trade will not be affected by the closure.

Other stories in today’s show:

CONCERT CANCELLATIONS: While countless tours and events have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus, several country artists decided to treat their fans to an online concert on Monday evening. Country music star Justin Moore joined the program to talk about what he is doing for fans.

For the full conversation, watch the video above.

BLOOD DONATION SHORTAGES: The American Red Cross and other blood donation organizations are warning the country of another potential health crisis as blood donations have virtually dried up amid the coronavirus outbreak. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:10 in the video above.

LOOKING FOR A VACCINE: As global leaders work to slow the spread of a deadly virus, researchers in Oklahoma are working to test a possible vaccine against COVID-19. KFOR’s Emily Akins reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 16:22 in the video above.

FARMERS IMPACTED: The shutdown of the food industry is causing a major wave in other businesses that depend on it to survive. With the bottom falling out of the restaurant industry, people in the food production and distribution business are getting creative, figuring out ways to stay afloat and get their food to consumers. WDAF’s Shannon O’Brien reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 21:41 in the video above.

