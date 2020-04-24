Coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan surpass 3,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another 108 deaths linked to coronavirus bringing the total to 3,085.

Data released Friday afternoon also shows an additional 1,350 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total statewide to 36,641.

The outbreak is the worst in and around metro Detroit. In Wayne County, including the city, has recorded 15,407 confirmed cases (413 more than the day previous) and 1,443 people have died (47 more than the day previous). Oakland County has 6,804 cases and 585 deaths. Macomb County has 5,022 cases and 504 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there are 1,434 cases and 151 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 973 people have contracted the virus and 28 inmates have died.

There are enough hospital beds and ventilators in Michigan for everyone who needs one, data compiled by the state shows. The state is also now providing a breakdown of exactly how many patients several Michigan hospital systems are treating and how much personal protection equipment they have on hand.

In Grand Rapids, Spectrum Health reported 91 COVID-19 inpatients, 18 of home are in intensive care. Metro Health – University of Michigan Health System has seven patients, one of them in the ICU. Bronson Healthcare hospitals are treating 34 patients, 16 of home are in intensive care. Holland Hospital has 10 patients, four of them in the ICU. North Ottawa Community Hospital has one patient and that person is in intensive care.

All major West Michigan hospitals have enough PPE on hand for at least a week, with most reporting they are set for three weeks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her stay-at-home order through May 15. Under it, people must now wear masks while in places like grocery stores.

Places like gyms, movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed, but the revised order also immediately loosened several other restrictions. Landscaping companies and plant nurseries may reopen, nonessential businesses can now offer curbside service, and big-box stores are permitted to resume selling things like paint and flooring.

Whitmer says the extension is meant to keep the number of coronavirus cases manageable and prevent what she says would be a “devastating” second wave of infections.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.