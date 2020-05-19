Coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan surpass 5,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another 102 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 5,017.

The state noted that 43 of the deaths announced Tuesday were discovered in a routine check of death certificates to find any that had not been previously reported.

>>Inside woodtv.com: How doctors decide when to list COVID-19 on death certificates

Data released Tuesday afternoon also showed 435 more cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the total to 52,350 since Michigan’s first cases were discovered March 10.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, where every single inmate is being tested, 3,122 cases have been confirmed and 60 people have died.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.