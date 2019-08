DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A cougar was caught on a trail cam in the U.P.

It was taken earlier this month on public land in Delta County. The cougar was heading into an area of cedar trees.



It’s about 170 miles from where a cougar trail camera image was snapped July 7 in Gogebic County.



According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, 40 cougar reports have been confirmed in the state since 2008. All but one of those have been in the U.P.