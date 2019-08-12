Cougar sighting near Ironwood confirmed by DNR

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports the image caught on a landowner’s trail camera from July 11, 2019 is the state’s 39th cougar report since 2008.

“This is very close to where a cougar was documented on a Deer Movement Study trail camera last year,” said Cody Norton, a large carnivore specialist with the Bear and Wolf Program of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The image has been reviewed and verified by the DNR. While 39 reports have been filed in the last 11 years, some of those reports are believed to be the same animal. Cougars are an endangered species and protected under Michigan law.

