County board supports resolution to build new lock

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The Soo Locks is comprised of the Poe and MacArthur locks and for the last 49 years the Poe has been transporting large freighters between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes. And now, it is in desperate need of repair.

However, the MacArthur lock was not built for modern freighters to pass through. This creates the issue of needing a replacement lock to be built while the Poe is under construction. Tonight the Marquette County Board of Commissioners voted in support of a resolution to develop a new lock and are hoping other counties in the U.P. will do the same.

Gerry Corkin, Chairman of the Marquette County Board of Commissioners, explains, “The Soo Locks play an important role in the economy of Marquette County as well as all of Michigan as well as Minnesota and Wisconsin. So with the mining that we have here in Marquette County it’s important that they continue to be operable. So we’ll send it to the other 14 counties in the U.P. to ask them to do the same thing and send it to their state legislators, the Governor’s office, as well as the people in Congress so that at the federal level, let them know the importance of it.”

According to the S.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the new lock will cost approximately 1 billion dollars to construct. If a replacement is not built and the Poe is shut down it is expected that 160 million dollars would be lost within 30 days and within six months 11 million jobs would be lost.