County land bank to combat blight

DICKINSON COUNTY — The State Land Bank Authority announced the creation of a county land bank in Dickinson County and other places downstate. Creation of the land bank will provide the county with additional tools to assist in returning vacant and blighted property back to productive use.

“Creating Land Banks in these communities is a positive step toward transforming vacant properties in the Upper Peninsula, Mid-Michigan and Thumb regions,” State Land Bank Interim Director Jeff Huntington said. “I am certain their efforts will serve as a valuable economic and community driver and I look forward to working with each Land Bank in the future to help strengthen and revitalize their counties.”

The State Land Bank works statewide to help communities with blight and abandoned or vacant property. Creation of a land bank at the local level creates more opportunity for greater engagement within the community as well as returning unproductive properties back to the local tax roll.

“Creating a land bank authority in Dickinson County opens up many opportunities for our community. Our hope is this land bank allows us to eliminate blight and create more economic opportunities for our county,” said Dickinson County Treasurer Lorna Carey.

Prior to the creation of a local land bank, the state was the primary resource for land banking in Eaton, Dickinson and Huron County. With the creation of these local land banks, the state will move into a supporting role, helping these counties as needed with technical assistance for demolition and redevelopment as well as other tools needed as they build their teams and begin work in their official capacity.

In addition to the State Land Bank’s 2,500 available properties, local land banks also have inventory with a number of available properties. Visit Michigan.gov/LandBank to view the statewide listing of properties and to locate your local land bank.