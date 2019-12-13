County plow truck rolled over in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — On Thursday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police were dispatched to US-41 near County Road CN for a County plow truck that had rolled over.

The truck which was being operated by a 53-year-old Ishpeming man was clearing snow near a guardrail. The snow pulled the truck, with the wing plow engaged, off the side of the road. The truck spun around and ended up on its side down an embankment. There were no injuries in the crash.

US-41 was closed down in both directions for approximately an hour while Crossroads Truck Repair and Towing and the Road Commission worked to get the plow out of the ditch.

The Sheriff’s Department would like to remind all motorists that while operating a vehicle, it is necessary to slow down for emergency vehicles and move over when possible. During hazardous road conditions please limit in-vehicle distractions and focus on driving while emergency crews work to make the roadways safer.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, Ishpeming Township Fire Department, Marquette County Road Commission, and Crossroads Truck Repair and Towing.

