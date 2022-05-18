MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Nearly one week after strong thunderstorms caused damage to a portion of County Road 510 in Marquette County, repairs are nearing completion.

We went out to the section of 510 on Wednesday afternoon. Repair crews from the Marquette County Road Commission were actively working on the site. A representative from the road commission tells us the section should be passable on Thursday.

It’s been almost week since strong thunderstorms caused flooding that washed away and closed a portion of County Road 510,

The partially paved road is an important route for logging, recreation and residents in the area.