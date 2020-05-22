Court: Injunction blocking Michigan e-cigarette ban stands

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state appeals court has let stand an injunction blocking Michigan’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes, saying a lower judge did not overstep in ruling for two businesses that sued.
In a 3-0 ruling released Friday, the court said Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephen did not abuse her discretion. Last October, she temporarily blocked the state’s weeks-old emergency rules created at the behest of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The judge said the businesses showed a likelihood of prevailing on the merits of their contention that the rules are procedurally invalid, because state officials didn’t justify short-cutting the normal rule-making process.