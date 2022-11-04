GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver is a Packers legend, a fan favorite, and now, he’s a member of the Cousins Subs family.

For the first time in Cousins Subs’ 50-year history, the Wisconsin-based sub shop signed a joint venture agreement with Driver, which is a monumental step in the brand’s expansion plans.

“Since establishing Cousins Subs 50 years ago, we have been very protective of our family-owned brand,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “We only partner with people who understand our mission and have the desire to help us grow. Donald truly embodies everything our brand stands for – his philanthropic heart, moral compass, and positive outlook closely align with our values and make him a great addition to the family.”

Earlier in the year, Cousins Subs announced its reinvestment in Wisconsin markets outside of Milwaukee, specifically in the Fox Valley region.

Driver will share ownership of six previously corporate-owned locations as part of the joint venture.

The locations that Donald Driver will have shared ownership with are located in Appleton (1), Green Bay (2), Neenah (1), and Oshkosh (2).

Donald Driver introducing himself to team members at Cousins Subs in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Donald Driver introducing himself to team members at Cousins Subs in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Donald Driver officially becomes a team member for Cousins Subs as he received his hat and badge in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Donald Driver working the drive-thru at Cousins Subs in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“I’m honored to be a part of this family,” said Driver. “From the time Cousins Subs first entered my life more than 20 years ago, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Delicious turkey sandwiches aside, I’ve always admired the amount of time and effort the brand dedicates to giving back to local communities.”

After spending more than 14 years in Green Bay throughout his football career, Driver is thrilled to work with Cousins Subs and give back to the local communities.

“Wisconsin holds a special place in my heart, and I’m excited for the opportunity to reconnect with the Fox Valley community with the help of this meaningful brand,” stated Driver. “It’s an honor to be welcomed into the family with open arms, and I look forward to the impact we can make in Wisconsin and beyond together.”

Driver and his likeness are expected to help the Cousins Subs brand achieve its mission of believing in better through the continual improvement in everything it does by serving as a resource for future growth throughout the area.

“This partnership is unlike anything we’ve ever done as a brand,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Donald brings a fresh perspective to our team with his diverse background, Wisconsin roots, national recognition, and overall passion for the brand.”

In celebration of the new partnership, Cousins Subs will offer double points for Cousins Club members every Saturday and Sunday for the remainder of 2022.