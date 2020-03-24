COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund available through Portage Health Foundation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Health Foundation Board of Directors approved the creation of the COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund last week. It’s a restricted fund that will be maintained for the purpose of mobilizing resources for the citizens of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties in response to the ongoing public health crisis.

Executive Director Kevin Store spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on how the fund works and who it benefits.

Portage Health Foundation has provided financial support to 31 Backpacks ($5,000), Copper Country Senior Meals ($2,250) and is working to address needs that present themselves through our network of community partners in other communities.

Contributions can made online at phfgive.org, or mailed to Portage Health Foundation, 400 Quincy Street, Hancock, Michigan 49930. Donors are asked to please follow the online instructions and put COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund in the comments section of contributions so it can be properly recorded and allocated to appropriate relief efforts. If sending a check, put COVID-19 Recovery in the memo line.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Portage Health Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Portage Health Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/24/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/23/2020"

A.I. predicts life expectancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "A.I. predicts life expectancy"

Hancock Salvation Army food pantry feeding many around Keweenaw

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock Salvation Army food pantry feeding many around Keweenaw"

Precious Metals 3-23-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-23-2020"