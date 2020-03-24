COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund available through Portage Health Foundation

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Health Foundation Board of Directors approved the creation of the COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund last week. It’s a restricted fund that will be maintained for the purpose of mobilizing resources for the citizens of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties in response to the ongoing public health crisis.

Executive Director Kevin Store spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on how the fund works and who it benefits.

Portage Health Foundation has provided financial support to 31 Backpacks ($5,000), Copper Country Senior Meals ($2,250) and is working to address needs that present themselves through our network of community partners in other communities.

Contributions can made online at phfgive.org, or mailed to Portage Health Foundation, 400 Quincy Street, Hancock, Michigan 49930. Donors are asked to please follow the online instructions and put COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund in the comments section of contributions so it can be properly recorded and allocated to appropriate relief efforts. If sending a check, put COVID-19 Recovery in the memo line.